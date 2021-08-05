Boardwalk Way to close Monday for construction

To prepare for the opening of the new Lexington Elementary School, Boardwalk Way will be closed Monday and Tuesday between Wyatt Drive and Rainbow Way.
County road crews will prep and pave the former median area of Boardwalk Way in Lexington those days. The median was removed to provide wider travel lanes. Access will be maintained for residents along that portion of the road during daytime construction activity, according to a county press release.
