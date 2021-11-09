Blue Star monument will be unveiled in Kelso on Veterans' Day

The Kelso Garden Club will unveil a Blue Star By-Way memorial at an event in Tam O'Shanter Park on Veterans' Day, the first armed forces tribute of its kind in Cowlitz County.
The Blue Star dedication plaque will be placed in a boulder near the back of the park's parking lot, in between the covered pavilion and the baseball fields. Two benches will be installed next to it for visitors to use.
Thursday's dedication event begins at 1:30 p.m. The plaque will be unveiled by a group of five local veterans, including a 98-year-old veteran of World War II. Kelso Mayor Nancy Malone will speak along with representatives from the Washington State Federation of Garden Clubs and the Pacific Region Garden Clubs.
"The Kelso club wants to pay tribute to all of our local military members and their families, to thank them for their service," Garden Club president Sarah Koss said.
Koss said the club has been working for two years to fundraise for the marker and plan out the installation in the park with the help of the city parks department. The city recommended that the otherwise empty concrete island in the parking lot would be a good location for the marker.
The club originally hoped to unveil the marker on Veterans Day last year but ended up delaying the ceremony for a full year to finish raising funds. The business and individual donors who helped pay for the monument will be named on a plaque that is being installed nearby.
"It's just encouraging to know there is that variety of support locally and from our Pacific region," Koss said.
The National Council of State Garden Clubs have established Blue Star monuments to honor armed service members across the country since the late 1940s. Blue stars had been displayed by families during World Wars I and II to show they had a child serving in the military.
The markers began as memorials along sections of the highway but have since expanded to the by-way markers along less heavily trafficked roads.
The monument in Kelso will be the first Blue Star memorial in Cowlitz County and one of about 60 markers across the state, according to a National Garden Club database. The closest other Blue Star monuments are located along Main Street in Vancouver and at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis, which was installed during a ceremony in June.