Blue Star monument will be unveiled in Kelso on Veterans' Day

The Kelso Garden Club will unveil a Blue Star By-Way memorial at an event in Tam O'Shanter Park on Veterans' Day, the first armed forces tribute of its kind in Cowlitz County.

The Blue Star dedication plaque will be placed in a boulder near the back of the park's parking lot, in between the covered pavilion and the baseball fields. Two benches will be installed next to it for visitors to use.

Thursday's dedication event begins at 1:30 p.m. The plaque will be unveiled by a group of five local veterans, including a 98-year-old veteran of World War II. Kelso Mayor Nancy Malone will speak along with representatives from the Washington State Federation of Garden Clubs and the Pacific Region Garden Clubs.

"The Kelso club wants to pay tribute to all of our local military members and their families, to thank them for their service," Garden Club president Sarah Koss said.

Koss said the club has been working for two years to fundraise for the marker and plan out the installation in the park with the help of the city parks department. The city recommended that the otherwise empty concrete island in the parking lot would be a good location for the marker.