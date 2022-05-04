Repair work at Lake Sacajawea Park begins May 9

The pedestrian bridge crossing Lake Sacajawea Park near Hemlock Street and the nearby trails will be closed starting May 9 while restoration work begins on that section of the park.

The sidewalk repairs and installation of Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) ramps are the first phase of improvements being done this year at the park. Longview received $900,000 from the Washington State Legislature in 2021 for the park renovations.

Longview city staff said contractors from Midway Underground, LLC will work on the sidewalks between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The work is expected to be completed by June 26.

A second phase of park improvements will focus on the park restroom near Hemlock Street and utilities in the area. That phase will begin sometime after July 4, with completion expected by the end of the year.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.