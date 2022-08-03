Police Blotter: Yelm man arrested in Longview Wednesday for assault, illegal firearm

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault and illegal firearm— Longview officers Wednesday arrested Douglas Bischoff, 34, of Yelm on suspicion of third-degree assault, possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful firearm possession, vehicle prowling, misdemeanor theft, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

Assault — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Migel Cadena Marquez, 27, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Firearm possession — Cowlitz County deputies Tuesday arrested Richard Bruce, 35, of Castle Rock on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.