Police Blotter: Woodland police arrest two people with stolen vehicles Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Kalama officers Monday arrested Joshua Anderson, 43, of Toledo, on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Assault — Longview officers Monday arrested Perry Lewis, 45, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault, failing to register as a sex offender, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and attempting to obstruct law enforcement.

Stolen vehicle — Woodland officers Monday arrested Abigail Downs, 27, of Wilsonville, Oregon, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Stolen vehicle — Woodland officers Monday arrested James Roach, 29, of Vancouver, on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree theft and retail theft.

Harassment — Longview officers Monday arrested Brandon Strehle, 28, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment.

Eluding police — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Lucas Bunn, 26, of Kelso, on suspicion of attempting to elude police.

Assault — Cowlitz County deputies Tuesday arrested Armando Martinez Jr., 30, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree assault and malicious mischief.

Harassment — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Cody Vannice, 32, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment, fourth-degree assault and malicious mischief.

Harassment — Kalama officers Tuesday arrested Virginia Wallis, 53, of Castle Rock on suspicion of felony harassment.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.