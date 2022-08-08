 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police Blotter: Woodland police arrest Oregon man Saturday on suspicion of burglary, theft

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burglary — Woodland police Saturday arrested Israel James Lofdahl, 21, of Grants Pass, Oregon, on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, second-degree burglary, second-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree theft, obstructing a public servant and second-degree malicious mischief. 

Order violation — The Washington State Patrol on Saturday arrested Shawn Michael Shells, 41, of Washougal, Washington, on suspicion of violating a protection order. 

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.

