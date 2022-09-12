Police Blotter: Woodland man arrested Saturday on suspicion of animal cruelty

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen vehicle possession — Longview police Friday arrested Kevin James Reynolds, 41, of Kalama on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Harassment — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Kyle Sean Farbridge Currie, 34, of Woodland on suspicion of felony harassment, reckless endangerment, carry/exhibiting/drawing a dangerous weapon and first-degree animal cruelty.

Harassment — Longview police Sunday arrested Christopher Ryan Belvoir, 38, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment.

Burglary — Castle Rock police Sunday arrested Devin Bryson Keeler, 25, of Cathlamet on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.