Police Blotter: Woodland man arrested Monday on suspicion of first-degree assault

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Failure to register — Longview police Saturday arrested Kurtis Robert John Mathis, 37, of unknown address, on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender with two prior offenses.

Malicious mischief — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Aaron Lee Sanders, 51, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.

Stalking — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Michael Steven Sundt, 36, of Washougal, on suspicion of stalking.

Hit and run — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Nobl Christiaan J. Anderson, 21, of Battle Ground, on suspicion of hit and run with injury and hit and run unattended vehicle.

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Monday arrested Steven Wayne Fire, 42, of Woodland, on suspicion of first-degree assault and violating a protection order with assault.

Harassment — Longview police Sunday arrested Nathan Yesudas Sathya, 41, of Gold River, California, on suspicion of felony harassment and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Burglaries

600 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Friday. Occurred sometime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

300 block of Vivian Road, Kalama. Saturday. Wheels and tires taken from barn.

200 block of Cowlitz Street, Castle Rock. Saturday. Garage entered and window left open.

200 block of Colorado Street, Longview. Saturday. Two or three subjects inside.

1100 block of Mount St. Helens Way, Castle Rock. Sunday. Hole broken in front door, not large enough to crawl through.

Stolen vehicles

800 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Friday. Blue 2000 Ford Explorer. Washington BRX0010. Passenger side window taped up in black tape, Timber Unity sticker on the back. Parked by the train trestle near Carnival Market, gone the next day.

2000 block of Cimerron Street, Woodland. Saturday. White 1999 or 2000 Ford Excursion. Unknown license. Large dent in front bumper, windshield cracked, hood dented. Taken from driveway.

Thefts

200 block of Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. Saturday. Laptop taken.

600 block of Embassy Loop, Woodland. Saturday. Man stole something off the porch.

1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Saturday. Purse taken at store.

100 block of Studebaker Spur 2 and Studebaker Place, Castle Rock. Sunday. Mercury boat motor taken, known suspect.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

400 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Friday. Subjects from the Oregon Way Tavern knocked over concrete posts that block the sidewalk.

Oregon Way and Industrial Way, Longview. Saturday. Someone broke windows out of vehicle and left on a long board.

200 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Saturday. Fence cut in several places.

200 block of Nevala Road, Woodland. Sunday. Mailboxes vandalized.

800 block of Dougherty Drive, Castle Rock. Sunday. Damage to vehicle.

800 block of Dougherty Drive, Castle Rock. Sunday. Damage to vehicle occurred overnight.

1800 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Sunday. Broken window.

1500 block of of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Sunday. Front passenger window broken.

Vehicle prowls

2700 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Sunday. Front passenger window smashed in. Occurred sometime overnight or early morning.

Tennant Way, Longview. Sunday. Window broken out.

1300 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Sunday. Windows smashed open, fans and an equipment charger taken.

1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Sunday. Two vehicles, unknown suspects.

