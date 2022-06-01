Police Blotter: Woman allegedly steals a purse from an elderly couple Tuesday in Longview

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault, fugitive — Kelso officers Friday arrested Amelia Brooke Kissee, unknown residence, on suspicion of third-degree assault, being a fugitive and third-degree malicious mischief.

Fugitive — Longview officers Friday arrested Nathaniel Stuart Smith of Longview on suspicion of being a fugitive.

Burglary, theft — Cowlitz County deputies Saturday arrested Ramsey Ray Smabeeb, 31, of Yacolt, Washington, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, motor vehicle theft, criminal conspiracy, second-degree malicious mischief, introducing a contraband substance to jail and tampering with evidence.

Vehicle theft — Longview officers Saturday arrested Jordan Louis Swindell, 38, of Longview, on suspicion of motor vehicle theft.

Theft — Longview officers Sunday arrested Jose Anthony Malave, 60, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Burglary — Longview officers Monday arrested Justin Lee Hamm, 29, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

Burglary — Longview officers Monday arrested Aaron Thomas Sjoblom, 45, unknown residence, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, making or having a burglary tool, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

Harassment — Kelso officers Monday arrested Patsy Jo Hook, 47, of Kelso, on suspicion of felony harassment and second-degree reckless burning.

Burglary — Kelso officers Monday arrested Armon Unique Paul Santiful, 24, or Oregon City, Oregon, on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

Unlawful imprisonment — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Cindy Kaye Elliot, 48, of Longview, on suspicion of unlawful imprisonment.

Protection order — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Jacob Ryan Helms, 21, of Longview, on suspicion of two counts of violating a protection order.

Burglary, drugs — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Tatum Alexis Littau, 22, of Cathlamet, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, retail theft with circumstances, fourth-degree assault, first-degree criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Assault — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Brucejay J. Nimeisa, 36, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Fraud — A man reported Tuesday to the Longview police a known suspect opened a credit card in his name.

Arson

100 block of Harris Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of a man trying to set fire to a back door.

Assaults

1200 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Report of friend punching a man.

100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Sunday. Report of neighbor punching a woman in the face.

100 block of Evergreen Road, Kelso. Sunday. Report of someone headbutting another person.

400 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Sunday. Report of a physical fight.

Triangle Shopping Center and Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of two men in a physical fight.

4600 block of Ohio Street, Longview. Tuesday. Report of someone firing a pellet gun at the reporting party's son walking home from school.

3000 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Tuesday. Report of a physical fight.

1200 block of 28th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Report of a 10-year-old hit with an airsoft gun.

200 block of Park Road, Woodland. Tuesday.

Burglaries

700 block of Wheeler Street, Longview. Saturday. Report of a commercial burglary.

600 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Saturday. Report of the front door of a business pried open.

1100 block of Washington Way, Longview. Saturday. Report of a commercial burglary.

1400 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Monday. Report of a storage unit break in.

2900 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of a lock cut on an outside storage area.

1100 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of forced entry of a locked area at a business.

1300 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Monday. Report of items taken inside an apartment.

700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Report of a person caught on video drilling into an office safe at a business.

Stolen vehicles

900 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. White 2002 Chrysler Voyager with Washington plates reported stolen.

400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Sunday. Blue 2003 Chevrolet Silverado reported stolen. Washington C87622X.

2700 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Sunday. White Ford F-150 reported stolen.

900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Dark green 1996 Honda Accord reported stolen. Washington BUW9099.

200 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Report of utility trailer stolen. VIN 000888777.

1700 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Green 2001 F-250 reported stolen. Washington C87088X.

1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Silver 2005 F-350 reported stolen over the weekend. Washington C92869N.

Thefts

6000 block of West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Saturday. Report of catalytic converter theft.

500 block of Grimm Road, Kelso. Saturday. Report of solar lights stolen.

1200 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Report of men trying to steal a motorcycle.

5000 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Sunday. Report of the cash box at a firewood stand stolen.

600 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Report of catalytic converter stolen.

300 block of Grant Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of wallet stolen.

100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Monday. Report of shoplifting.

2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of theft and trespassing at Lowe's.

Pleasant Hill Road and Horseshoe Bend Estate, Kelso.

1800 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Tuesday. Report of catalytic converter stolen.

1500 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Tuesday. Report of catalytic converter stolen.

300 block of Long Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Report of catalytic converter stolen.

500 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Report of rolling laundry basket stolen.

Memorial Park Drive and 38th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Report of a vehicle lift kit stolen.

3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Report of a woman stealing a purse from an elderly couple.

500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Report of two people placing cheaper price tags on items.

900 block of Frazier Lane, Woodland. Tuesday. Report of three catalytic converters and a generator stolen.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

1800 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Sunday. Report of juveniles throwing a knife at a building and damaging it.

700 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Report of a damaged store sign.

2600 block of 38th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Report of juveniles breaking windows of a church van.

2700 block of Lilac Street, Longview. Monday. Report of vandalism to vehicle.

100 block of Sierra Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Report of a vehicle scratched.

400 block of Hicks Road, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Report of someone smashing a vehicle window with a rock.

1200 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Report of screws in vehicle tires.

Vehicle prowls

1200 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Report of four juveniles trying to open car doors.

800 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Report of two males leaving the scene after a car alarm sounded.

800 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Report of two guns missing from vehicle.

900 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Report of a vehicle prowl that occurred two days prior.

1000 block of 13th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of two people trying to break into a Mustang parked behind a Dairy Queen.

500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Monday. Report of a firearm stolen from a vehicle.

2500 block of 50th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of two people trying to break into a vehicle in a driveway.

24th Avenue and Nicholas Boulevard, Longview. Monday. Report of a man trying to open vehicle doors.

