Police Blotter: Woman allegedly steals a purse from an elderly couple Tuesday in Longview

Assault, fugitive — Kelso officers Friday arrested Amelia Brooke Kissee, unknown residence, on suspicion of third-degree assault, being a fugitive and third-degree malicious mischief.
Fugitive — Longview officers Friday arrested Nathaniel Stuart Smith of Longview on suspicion of being a fugitive.
Burglary, theft — Cowlitz County deputies Saturday arrested Ramsey Ray Smabeeb, 31, of Yacolt, Washington, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, motor vehicle theft, criminal conspiracy, second-degree malicious mischief, introducing a contraband substance to jail and tampering with evidence.
Vehicle theft — Longview officers Saturday arrested Jordan Louis Swindell, 38, of Longview, on suspicion of motor vehicle theft.
Theft — Longview officers Sunday arrested Jose Anthony Malave, 60, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft.
Burglary — Longview officers Monday arrested Justin Lee Hamm, 29, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
Burglary — Longview officers Monday arrested Aaron Thomas Sjoblom, 45, unknown residence, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, making or having a burglary tool, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.
Harassment — Kelso officers Monday arrested Patsy Jo Hook, 47, of Kelso, on suspicion of felony harassment and second-degree reckless burning.
Burglary — Kelso officers Monday arrested Armon Unique Paul Santiful, 24, or Oregon City, Oregon, on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
Unlawful imprisonment — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Cindy Kaye Elliot, 48, of Longview, on suspicion of unlawful imprisonment.
Protection order — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Jacob Ryan Helms, 21, of Longview, on suspicion of two counts of violating a protection order.
Burglary, drugs — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Tatum Alexis Littau, 22, of Cathlamet, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, retail theft with circumstances, fourth-degree assault, first-degree criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Assault — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Brucejay J. Nimeisa, 36, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Fraud — A man reported Tuesday to the Longview police a known suspect opened a credit card in his name.
Arson
- 100 block of Harris Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of a man trying to set fire to a back door.
Assaults
- 1200 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Report of friend punching a man.
- 100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Sunday. Report of neighbor punching a woman in the face.
- 100 block of Evergreen Road, Kelso. Sunday. Report of someone headbutting another person.
- 400 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Sunday. Report of a physical fight.
- Triangle Shopping Center and Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of two men in a physical fight.
- 4600 block of Ohio Street, Longview. Tuesday. Report of someone firing a pellet gun at the reporting party's son walking home from school.
- 3000 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Tuesday. Report of a physical fight.
- 1200 block of 28th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Report of a 10-year-old hit with an airsoft gun.
- 200 block of Park Road, Woodland. Tuesday.
Burglaries
- 700 block of Wheeler Street, Longview. Saturday. Report of a commercial burglary.
- 600 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Saturday. Report of the front door of a business pried open.
- 1100 block of Washington Way, Longview. Saturday. Report of a commercial burglary.
- 1400 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Monday. Report of a storage unit break in.
- 2900 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of a lock cut on an outside storage area.
- 1100 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of forced entry of a locked area at a business.
- 1300 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Monday. Report of items taken inside an apartment.
- 700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Report of a person caught on video drilling into an office safe at a business.
Stolen vehicles
- 900 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. White 2002 Chrysler Voyager with Washington plates reported stolen.
- 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Sunday. Blue 2003 Chevrolet Silverado reported stolen. Washington C87622X.
- 2700 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Sunday. White Ford F-150 reported stolen.
- 900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Dark green 1996 Honda Accord reported stolen. Washington BUW9099.
- 200 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Report of utility trailer stolen. VIN 000888777.
- 1700 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Green 2001 F-250 reported stolen. Washington C87088X.
- 1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Silver 2005 F-350 reported stolen over the weekend. Washington C92869N.
Thefts
- 6000 block of West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Saturday. Report of catalytic converter theft.
- 500 block of Grimm Road, Kelso. Saturday. Report of solar lights stolen.
- 1200 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Report of men trying to steal a motorcycle.
- 5000 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Sunday. Report of the cash box at a firewood stand stolen.
- 600 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Report of catalytic converter stolen.
- 300 block of Grant Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of wallet stolen.
- 100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Monday. Report of shoplifting.
- 2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of theft and trespassing at Lowe's.
- 1800 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Tuesday. Report of catalytic converter stolen.
- 1500 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Tuesday. Report of catalytic converter stolen.
- 300 block of Long Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Report of catalytic converter stolen.
- 500 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Report of rolling laundry basket stolen.
- Memorial Park Drive and 38th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Report of a vehicle lift kit stolen.
- 3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Report of a woman stealing a purse from an elderly couple.
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Report of two people placing cheaper price tags on items.
- 900 block of Frazier Lane, Woodland. Tuesday. Report of three catalytic converters and a generator stolen.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 1800 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Sunday. Report of juveniles throwing a knife at a building and damaging it.
- 700 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Report of a damaged store sign.
- 2600 block of 38th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Report of juveniles breaking windows of a church van.
- 2700 block of Lilac Street, Longview. Monday. Report of vandalism to vehicle.
- 100 block of Sierra Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Report of a vehicle scratched.
- 400 block of Hicks Road, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Report of someone smashing a vehicle window with a rock.
- 1200 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Report of screws in vehicle tires.
Vehicle prowls
- 1200 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Report of four juveniles trying to open car doors.
- 800 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Report of two males leaving the scene after a car alarm sounded.
- 800 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Report of two guns missing from vehicle.
- 900 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Report of a vehicle prowl that occurred two days prior.
- 1000 block of 13th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of two people trying to break into a Mustang parked behind a Dairy Queen.
- 500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Monday. Report of a firearm stolen from a vehicle.
- 2500 block of 50th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of two people trying to break into a vehicle in a driveway.
- 24th Avenue and Nicholas Boulevard, Longview. Monday. Report of a man trying to open vehicle doors.