POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Woman allegedly hits car with a wrench in road rage incident Thursday

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Hit and Run — Kelso officers Thursday arrested Stacey Marie May, 35, of Kelso, on suspicion of aiding and abetting a hit and run as well as driving under the influence.

Assault

  • 500 block of Holcomb Road, Kelso. Thursday. Woman said another man physically assaulted her child and then ran into the woods.

Burglaries

  • 600 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Person reported someone broke into their house and it was caught on video, though it was unknown what was taken.
  • 300 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Reporting party said someone has been running a water hose and extension cord to their house to use their water and power.

Stolen vehicle

  • 200 block of Colorado Street, Longview. Thursday. Silver 2012 Toyota Camry. Oregon 602NEH. Reporting party said a possible suspect is their roommate's brother who was seen on security video taking the vehicle's keys from their house.

Thefts

  • Southwest Second Avenue and Catlin Street, Kelso. Thursday. Reported theft of license plates from a Dodge Neon and a Dodge van.
  • 800 block of Eighth Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Police investigating a bike theft of a $430 black and blue bike with 18-inch wheels and a gold Michael Jordan Air sticker on the seat.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Thursday. Woman reported her daughter's car tires had been slashed and said a possible suspect is a woman who had argued with them over a vacuum.
  • 1700 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Thursday. Reporting party's client found car tires slashed.
  • Allen Street, Kelso. Thursday. Person reported they were traveling westbound on Allen Street when a woman cut them off and hit their vehicle with a wrench. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 7400 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Thursday. Reports of a semi-truck prowling the area.
  • 18th Avenue and Fir Street, Longview. Thursday. Man said someone tried to cut the cab off a car parked in the neighborhood before driving off with it. 

