Police Blotter: Vehicle found lifted on jack, with catalytic converter stolen Friday in Kalama

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Theft — Longview officers Friday arrested Creola Lasha Baker, 28, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree theft, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.
Stolen property — Longview officers Friday arrested Gregory Lee Murphy, 35, of Longview on suspicion of trafficking stolen property in the first degree.
Immoral communication — Kelso officers Friday arrested a 19-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of immorally communicating with a minor and indecent exposure. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of crimes involving children until suspects are charged to ensure a child isn’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)
Forgery, stolen property — Woodland officers Saturday arrested Samual Winston Potts, 32, of Kelso on suspicion of forgery, second-degree possession of stolen property, first-degree criminal impersonation and being a fugitive.
Assault
- 800 block of 20th Avenue, Kelso. Friday.
Burglary
- 1400 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Friday. Report of items missing from residential garage.
- 400 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Friday. Report of doors of a business forced open.
Theft
- 400 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Friday. Report of a vehicle found on a jack at the person's home with the catalytic converter gone.
- 200 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Friday. Report of wallet stolen.
- 1500 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Friday. Report of dog stolen three days ago.
- 1000 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Report of credit card stolen.
- 500 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Friday. Report of men trying to cut something off a vehicle.
- 1700 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Report of a man stealing a trash can from a building.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 400 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Friday. Report of a person breaking a door.
Vehicle prowl
- 300 block of Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. Friday. Report of vehicle broken into while the person was out for a walk.
- 2200 block of River Road, Kelso. Friday. Report of someone breaking into several vehicles and stealing purses.
- 900 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Friday. Report of a man trying to open vehicle doors.