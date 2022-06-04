Police Blotter: Vehicle found lifted on jack, with catalytic converter stolen Friday in Kalama

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft — Longview officers Friday arrested Creola Lasha Baker, 28, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree theft, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

Stolen property — Longview officers Friday arrested Gregory Lee Murphy, 35, of Longview on suspicion of trafficking stolen property in the first degree.

Immoral communication — Kelso officers Friday arrested a 19-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of immorally communicating with a minor and indecent exposure. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of crimes involving children until suspects are charged to ensure a child isn’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Forgery, stolen property — Woodland officers Saturday arrested Samual Winston Potts, 32, of Kelso on suspicion of forgery, second-degree possession of stolen property, first-degree criminal impersonation and being a fugitive.

Assault

800 block of 20th Avenue, Kelso. Friday.

Burglary

1400 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Friday. Report of items missing from residential garage.

400 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Friday. Report of doors of a business forced open.

Theft

400 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Friday. Report of a vehicle found on a jack at the person's home with the catalytic converter gone.

200 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Friday. Report of wallet stolen.

1500 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Friday. Report of dog stolen three days ago.

1000 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Report of credit card stolen.

500 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Friday. Report of men trying to cut something off a vehicle.

1700 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Report of a man stealing a trash can from a building.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

400 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Friday. Report of a person breaking a door.

Vehicle prowl

300 block of Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. Friday. Report of vehicle broken into while the person was out for a walk.

2200 block of River Road, Kelso. Friday. Report of someone breaking into several vehicles and stealing purses.

900 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Friday. Report of a man trying to open vehicle doors.

