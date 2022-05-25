Police Blotter: Two Woodland businesses report multiple catalytic converter thefts Tuesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Burglary and theft — Castle Rock police Tuesday arrested Ali Geffre, 29, of Vancouver, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, third-degree theft and resisting arrest.
Drug possession — Cowlitz County deputies Tuesday arrested Brian Roman, 25, of Longview, on suspicion of felony drug possession with intent to distribute.
Fraud — Longview police were called Tuesday after a fraudulent check was cashed at a business.
Assaults
- 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Man allegedly thrown to ground by person claiming to be security.
- 1800 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Woman allegedly slapped at work.
People are also reading…
Stolen vehicle
- 3200 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Blue 2004 Honda Odyssey. Recovered same day with catalytic converter missing.
Thefts
- 2300 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Multiple catalytic converters stolen.
- 400 block of Kirby Avenue, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Rolex watch taken.
- 600 block of Broadway Street, Longview. Tuesday. Catalytic converter taken.
- 700 block of Fishers Lane, Longview. Tuesday. Business checks missing, possibly taken from mailbox.
- 200 block of Beech Street, Longview. Tuesday. Items missing from garage.
- 1900 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Multiple catalytic converters stolen.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 300 block of Kilkenny Road, Kalama. Tuesday. Livestock fence cut.
Vehicle prowl
- 200 block of Ross Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Wallet stolen.