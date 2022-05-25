 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Two Woodland businesses report multiple catalytic converter thefts Tuesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burglary and theft  Castle Rock police Tuesday arrested Ali Geffre, 29, of Vancouver, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, third-degree theft and resisting arrest.

Drug possession — Cowlitz County deputies Tuesday arrested Brian Roman, 25, of Longview, on suspicion of felony drug possession with intent to distribute.

Fraud — Longview police were called Tuesday after a fraudulent check was cashed at a business.

Assaults

  • 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Man allegedly thrown to ground by person claiming to be security.
  • 1800 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Woman allegedly slapped at work.

Stolen vehicle

  • 3200 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Blue 2004 Honda Odyssey. Recovered same day with catalytic converter missing.

Thefts

  • 2300 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Multiple catalytic converters stolen.
  • 400 block of Kirby Avenue, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Rolex watch taken.
  • 600 block of Broadway Street, Longview. Tuesday. Catalytic converter taken.
  • 700 block of Fishers Lane, Longview. Tuesday. Business checks missing, possibly taken from mailbox.
  • 200 block of Beech Street, Longview. Tuesday. Items missing from garage.
  • 1900 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Multiple catalytic converters stolen.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 300 block of Kilkenny Road, Kalama. Tuesday. Livestock fence cut.

Vehicle prowl

  • 200 block of Ross Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Wallet stolen.

