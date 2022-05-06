Police Blotter: Two men suspected of fighting in the street

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Stolen property — Longview police officers Thursday arrested Cody Douglas O'Reilly Coats, 23, of Longview, on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.
Assaults
- 400 block of Long Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Report of a 13-year-old girl who was assaulted at Huntington Middle School. Parent advised by the school to call police.
- Maple Street and Commerce Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Two men apparently fighting in the street.
Burglary
- 100 block of Juanita Way, Castle Rock. Thursday. Man saw missing inventory from his shop and believed a perpetrator also broke into two vehicles.
Stolen vehicle
- 1600 block of Mark Morris Court, Longview. Thursday. Black 2005 Chevy Tahoe. Idaho K594278. Orange dirt bike hooked to a rack on the back of the Tahoe.
Thefts
- 700 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Thursday. Person called that their phone was stolen from their apartment but did not know who did it.
- 100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Thursday. Person called that their security video caught a person stealing a $70 keyboard around 1 p.m.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 300 block of Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. Thursday. Two men saw the rear windows of their cars were broken and someone had stolen a purse and one of their phones.
Vehicle prowls
- 3000 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Castle Rock. Thursday. Man reported an untagged BMW with a male and female passenger inside possibly broke into his car but did not take anything before driving away.
- 800 block of Clark Street, Longview. Thursday. Woman reported a man broke into her car. Potential suspect was still on-scene when police arrived.