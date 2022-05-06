 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Two men suspected of fighting in the street

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen property — Longview police officers Thursday arrested Cody Douglas O'Reilly Coats, 23, of Longview, on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.

Assaults

  • 400 block of Long Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Report of a 13-year-old girl who was assaulted at Huntington Middle School. Parent advised by the school to call police.
  • Maple Street and Commerce Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Two men apparently fighting in the street.

Burglary

  • 100 block of Juanita Way, Castle Rock. Thursday. Man saw missing inventory from his shop and believed a perpetrator also broke into two vehicles. 

Stolen vehicle

  • 1600 block of Mark Morris Court, Longview. Thursday. Black 2005 Chevy Tahoe. Idaho K594278. Orange dirt bike hooked to a rack on the back of the Tahoe.

Thefts

  • 700 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Thursday. Person called that their phone was stolen from their apartment but did not know who did it.
  • 100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Thursday. Person called that their security video caught a person stealing a $70 keyboard around 1 p.m.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 300 block of Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. Thursday. Two men saw the rear windows of their cars were broken and someone had stolen a purse and one of their phones. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 3000 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Castle Rock. Thursday. Man reported an untagged BMW with a male and female passenger inside possibly broke into his car but did not take anything before driving away. 
  • 800 block of Clark Street, Longview. Thursday. Woman reported a man broke into her car. Potential suspect was still on-scene when police arrived. 

