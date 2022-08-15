Police Blotter: Two Longview men arrested Saturday on suspicion of kidnapping

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Peter Allen Thompson, 45, of Longview on suspicion of two counts of possession with intent, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

Kidnapping — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Randor Luis Gomez Alba, 51, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping.

Kidnapping, assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Joendry Luis Gomez Ramon, 23, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and harassment.

Burglary — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Kailee June Wheeless, 31, of Kalama on suspicion of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

Vehicle theft — Longview police Monday arrested Timothy Edward Collins, 49, of Kelso on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Malicious mischief — Longview police Sunday arrested Callie May Garcia, 32, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.