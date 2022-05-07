Police Blotter: Two arrests made Friday in Cowlitz County

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Theft — Longview officers Friday arrested Joshua Peter Brochu, 41, of Longview on suspicion of retail theft, theft with intent to resell and third-degree theft.
Failure to register as a sex offender — Cowlitz County deputies Friday arrested Robert Donald Burnett, 44, of Longview on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender.