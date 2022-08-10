Police Blotter: Three people arrested for burglary in separate cases by Longview police this week

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Cowlitz County deputies Tuesday arrested Darrin Bailey, 51, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree assault and felony harassment.

Burglary — Longview police Tuesday arrested Sultan Blackman, 29, of Portland on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

Burglary — Longview police Tuesday arrested Jaime Card, 43, of Longview on suspicion of residential burglary, misdemeanor theft and violating a protection order.

Failure to register — Cowlitz County deputies Tuesday arrested Michael Harlan, 46, of an unknown location for failing to register as a sexual offender.

Burglary — Longview police Wednesday arrested Elijah Smith, 19, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree burglary, second-degree theft, felony malicious mischief and possessing a controlled substance without a prescription.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.