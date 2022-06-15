Police Blotter: Theft suspect arrested Wednesday in Cowlitz County

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested Isiah Cano, 29, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree theft, third-degree theft and fourth-degree assault.

Assault — Kelso officers Tuesday arrested Sarah Ferguson, 45, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault, resisting arrest and two counts of criminal trespassing.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.