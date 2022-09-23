Police Blotter: Tacoma man arrested in Cowlitz County Thursday on suspicion of being a fugitive

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Longview officers Thursday arrested James Martin Bougie, 42, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault.

Theft — Longview officers Thursday arrested Samuel Benjamin Bates, 31, of Longview on suspicion of third- and second-degree theft as well as second-degree vehicle prowling.

Theft — Longview officers Thursday arrested William Nathan Hawn, 29, of Longview on suspicion of retail theft.

Fugitive — Washington State Patrol troopers Thursday arrested Miguel Angel Monzon, 30, of Tacoma on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice and possessing a stolen vehicle.

Harassment — Longview officers Thursday arrested Wellington Ross Schmidt, 40, of Kelso on suspicion of harassment.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.