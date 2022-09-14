Police Blotter: South Bend man arrested Monday for assault, interfering with care facility

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Longview police Monday arrested Charles Coma, 54, of South Bend on suspicion of third-degree assault, felony harassment and interfering with a care facility.

Theft — Longview police Monday arrested Nathan Skolrud, 39, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree theft and malicious mischief.

Sex offender registry — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Wanten Farata, 42, of Longview for failing to register as a sex offender, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.

Theft — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Zaccary Bopp, 22, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree theft and burglary.

Theft — Cowlitz County deputies Tuesday arrested Russell Shell, 20, of Woodland on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.