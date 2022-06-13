Police Blotter: Silver Lake woman arrested Sunday on suspicion of burglary, harassment

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fugitive — Longview police Friday arrested Clarissa Amirah Noemi Almofti, 21, of Astoria on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Theft — Kelso police Friday arrested Caleb Forrest Trotman, 43, of Portland on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Longview police Saturday arrested Rory David Bounds, 40, of Rainier on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

Harassment — Longview police Saturday arrested Travis James Castaneda, 43, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Firearm — Kelso police Saturday arrested Tyler Maxwell Holland, 30, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Burglary — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Jody Rexford Gardner, 53, of Silver Lake on suspicion of first-degree burglary, harassment and carrying/exhibiting/drawing a dangerous weapon.

