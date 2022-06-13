 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Silver Lake woman arrested Sunday on suspicion of burglary, harassment

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fugitive — Longview police Friday arrested Clarissa Amirah Noemi Almofti, 21, of Astoria on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Theft — Kelso police Friday arrested Caleb Forrest Trotman, 43, of Portland on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Longview police Saturday arrested Rory David Bounds, 40, of Rainier on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

Harassment — Longview police Saturday arrested Travis James Castaneda, 43, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Firearm — Kelso police Saturday arrested Tyler Maxwell Holland, 30, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

People are also reading…

Burglary — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Jody Rexford Gardner, 53, of Silver Lake on suspicion of first-degree burglary, harassment and carrying/exhibiting/drawing a dangerous weapon.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The U.K. is testing the largest ever four-day workweek pilot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News