 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Road rage fight moved from I-5 to Castle Rock streets Tuesday

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Child rape — Cowlitz County sheriffs officers Tuesday arrested a Silver Lake man on suspicion of child rape. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of crimes involving children until suspects are charged to ensure a child isn’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Indecent liberties — Woodland police officers Tuesday arrested Michael Garcia Tomas, 18, of Woodland, on suspicion of indecent liberties and fourth- degree assault.

Vehicle theft — Kelso police officers Tuesday arrested Dwayne Kalmbach, 55, of Kelso, on suspicion of motor vehicle theft and reckless driving.

Fraud — A woman in Longview reported possible identity theft to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

People are also reading…

Fraud — Kelso police officers were called Tuesday about a fraudulent check cashing and destruction of property in the caller's Kelso home.

Assault

  • Buland Drive and Powell Road, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Road rage incident that began on I-5. The two drivers reportedly got into a physical altercation and a hit-and-run in the Powell Road area before fleeing.
  • 3900 block of Sunset Way, Longview. Tuesday. Man hit with crowbar during dispute.

Burglaries

  • 400 block of Streeter Road, Silver Lake. Tuesday. Residential burglary.
  • 100 block of Old Spreadborough Road, Kalama. Tuesday. Residential burglary.

Thefts

  • 1900 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Tuesday. Stolen narcotics.
  • 300 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Stolen medicine.
  • 17th Avenue and Fir Street, Longview, Tuesday. Package taken from porch.
  • 300 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Stolen catalytic converter.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 1300 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. All tires slashed on vehicle.

Vehicle prowls

  • 100 block of Shenandoah Drive, Silver Lake. Tuesday. Incident from April 24.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Star Wars' fan exhibit makes May 4th a special day in NY

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News