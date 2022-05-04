Police Blotter: Road rage fight moved from I-5 to Castle Rock streets Tuesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Child rape — Cowlitz County sheriffs officers Tuesday arrested a Silver Lake man on suspicion of child rape. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of crimes involving children until suspects are charged to ensure a child isn’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)
Indecent liberties — Woodland police officers Tuesday arrested Michael Garcia Tomas, 18, of Woodland, on suspicion of indecent liberties and fourth- degree assault.
Vehicle theft — Kelso police officers Tuesday arrested Dwayne Kalmbach, 55, of Kelso, on suspicion of motor vehicle theft and reckless driving.
Fraud — A woman in Longview reported possible identity theft to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.
Fraud — Kelso police officers were called Tuesday about a fraudulent check cashing and destruction of property in the caller's Kelso home.
Assault
- Buland Drive and Powell Road, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Road rage incident that began on I-5. The two drivers reportedly got into a physical altercation and a hit-and-run in the Powell Road area before fleeing.
- 3900 block of Sunset Way, Longview. Tuesday. Man hit with crowbar during dispute.
Burglaries
- 400 block of Streeter Road, Silver Lake. Tuesday. Residential burglary.
- 100 block of Old Spreadborough Road, Kalama. Tuesday. Residential burglary.
Thefts
- 1900 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Tuesday. Stolen narcotics.
- 300 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Stolen medicine.
- 17th Avenue and Fir Street, Longview, Tuesday. Package taken from porch.
- 300 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Stolen catalytic converter.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 1300 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. All tires slashed on vehicle.
Vehicle prowls
- 100 block of Shenandoah Drive, Silver Lake. Tuesday. Incident from April 24.