Police Blotter: Road rage fight moved from I-5 to Castle Rock streets Tuesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Child rape — Cowlitz County sheriffs officers Tuesday arrested a Silver Lake man on suspicion of child rape. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of crimes involving children until suspects are charged to ensure a child isn’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Indecent liberties — Woodland police officers Tuesday arrested Michael Garcia Tomas, 18, of Woodland, on suspicion of indecent liberties and fourth- degree assault.

Vehicle theft — Kelso police officers Tuesday arrested Dwayne Kalmbach, 55, of Kelso, on suspicion of motor vehicle theft and reckless driving.

Fraud — A woman in Longview reported possible identity theft to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

Fraud — Kelso police officers were called Tuesday about a fraudulent check cashing and destruction of property in the caller's Kelso home.

Assault

Buland Drive and Powell Road, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Road rage incident that began on I-5. The two drivers reportedly got into a physical altercation and a hit-and-run in the Powell Road area before fleeing.

3900 block of Sunset Way, Longview. Tuesday. Man hit with crowbar during dispute.

Burglaries

400 block of Streeter Road, Silver Lake. Tuesday. Residential burglary.

100 block of Old Spreadborough Road, Kalama. Tuesday. Residential burglary.

Thefts

1900 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Tuesday. Stolen narcotics.

300 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Stolen medicine.

17th Avenue and Fir Street, Longview, Tuesday. Package taken from porch.

300 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Stolen catalytic converter.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

1300 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. All tires slashed on vehicle.

Vehicle prowls

100 block of Shenandoah Drive, Silver Lake. Tuesday. Incident from April 24.

