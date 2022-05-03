Police Blotter: Report of Washington license plate replaced with Oregon and California plates in Kelso oon Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Failure to register as sex offender — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested Edwin Micheal Cecil Hill, 39, of Longview, on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender and attempting to elude.

Criminal impersonation — Kelso officers Monday arrested Ariel Elizabeth Ann Yeager, 28, of Kalama, on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation, probation or parole violation, two counts of third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.

Assault

800 block of Laurel Street, Kelso. Monday.

Burglaries

300 block of A Street, Castle Rock. Monday. Report of commercial burglary.

1600 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of residential burglary.

Thefts

Old Pacific Highway South and Todd Road, Kalama. Monday.

400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of both license plates Washington BTU6928 stolen and replaced with Oregon and California plates.

200 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Monday. Report of shoplifter.

1300 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a woman and man stealing a package from a porch.

3000 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Monday. Report of bike stolen.

1300 block of Down River Drive, Woodland. Monday. Report of pallets taken in a black Ford F-150.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

900 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Monday.

1100 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of window broken after tenant evicted.

1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Monday.

Vehicle prowls

400 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Castle Rock. Monday. Report of purse stolen from vehicle overnight.

2100 block of Olympia Way, Longview. Monday.

1700 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Monday.

3300 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of landscaping tools taken.

1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Monday. Report of two people underneath someone's vehicle parked in a lot.

