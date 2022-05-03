 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Report of Washington license plate replaced with Oregon and California plates in Kelso oon Monday

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Failure to register as sex offender — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested Edwin Micheal Cecil Hill, 39, of Longview, on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender and attempting to elude. 

Criminal impersonation — Kelso officers Monday arrested Ariel Elizabeth Ann Yeager, 28, of Kalama, on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation, probation or parole violation, two counts of third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass. 

Assault

  • 800 block of Laurel Street, Kelso. Monday. 

Burglaries

  • 300 block of A Street, Castle Rock. Monday. Report of commercial burglary.
  • 1600 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of residential burglary. 

Thefts

  • Old Pacific Highway South and Todd Road, Kalama. Monday. 
  • 400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of both license plates Washington BTU6928 stolen and replaced with Oregon and California plates. 
  • 200 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Monday. Report of shoplifter. 
  • 1300 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a woman and man stealing a package from a porch. 
  • 3000 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Monday. Report of bike stolen. 
  • 1300 block of Down River Drive, Woodland. Monday. Report of pallets taken in a black Ford F-150. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 900 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Monday.
  • 1100 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of window broken after tenant evicted. 
  • 1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Monday. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 400 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Castle Rock. Monday. Report of purse stolen from vehicle overnight. 
  • 2100 block of Olympia Way, Longview. Monday. 
  • 1700 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Monday.
  • 3300 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of landscaping tools taken.
  • 1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Monday. Report of two people underneath someone's vehicle parked in a lot.

