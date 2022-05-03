Police Blotter: Report of Washington license plate replaced with Oregon and California plates in Kelso oon Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Failure to register as sex offender — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested Edwin Micheal Cecil Hill, 39, of Longview, on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender and attempting to elude.
Criminal impersonation — Kelso officers Monday arrested Ariel Elizabeth Ann Yeager, 28, of Kalama, on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation, probation or parole violation, two counts of third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.
Assault
- 800 block of Laurel Street, Kelso. Monday.
Burglaries
- 300 block of A Street, Castle Rock. Monday. Report of commercial burglary.
- 1600 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of residential burglary.
Thefts
- Old Pacific Highway South and Todd Road, Kalama. Monday.
- 400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of both license plates Washington BTU6928 stolen and replaced with Oregon and California plates.
- 200 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Monday. Report of shoplifter.
- 1300 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a woman and man stealing a package from a porch.
- 3000 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Monday. Report of bike stolen.
- 1300 block of Down River Drive, Woodland. Monday. Report of pallets taken in a black Ford F-150.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 900 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Monday.
- 1100 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of window broken after tenant evicted.
- 1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Monday.
Vehicle prowls
- 400 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Castle Rock. Monday. Report of purse stolen from vehicle overnight.
- 2100 block of Olympia Way, Longview. Monday.
- 1700 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Monday.
- 3300 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of landscaping tools taken.
- 1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Monday. Report of two people underneath someone's vehicle parked in a lot.