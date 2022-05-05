Police Blotter: Report of vehicle keyed Wednesday in the 500 block of Ash Street in Kelso

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Drugs — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Alayna Noel Davis, 45, of Longview on suspicion of possession of methamphetamines with the intent to distribute.
Assault, robbery, imprisonment — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Christian Mackenzie Thompson, 25, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree assault, robbery and unlawful imprisonment.
Burglary
- 6400 block of West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Report of makeup jewelry and shoes missing from a residence.
Stolen vehicle
- 2100 block of 46th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Tan or bronze Ford Focus reported stolen. Washington BUW6240.
- 1600 block if Eighth Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Gray cargo trailer, worth $5,000, reported stolen.
Theft
- 100 block of Alturas Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of catalytic converter taken from a motor home.
- 4500 block of Ohio Street, Longview. Wednesday. Report of a person in a gray Toyota Camry trying to steal gas.
- Huntington Avenue South and Bond Road, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Report of catalytic converter, exhaust and rear license plate Washington CCC5064 with tabs taken.
- 700 block of Colorado Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of an employee possibly stealing from a company.
- 3300 block of Laurel Road, Longview. Wednesday.
- 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Report of purse stolen.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 500 block of Ash Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of vehicle keyed.
Vehicle prowl
- 200 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of a known suspect breaking into vehicles.