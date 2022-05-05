 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Report of vehicle keyed Wednesday in the 500 block of Ash Street in Kelso

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Drugs — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Alayna Noel Davis, 45, of Longview on suspicion of possession of methamphetamines with the intent to distribute. 

Assault, robbery, imprisonment — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Christian Mackenzie Thompson, 25, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree assault, robbery and unlawful imprisonment.

Burglary

  • 6400 block of West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Report of makeup jewelry and shoes missing from a residence. 

Stolen vehicle

  • 2100 block of 46th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Tan or bronze Ford Focus reported stolen. Washington BUW6240.
  • 1600 block if Eighth Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Gray cargo trailer, worth $5,000, reported stolen.

People are also reading…

Theft

  • 100 block of Alturas Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of catalytic converter taken from a motor home.
  • 4500 block of Ohio Street, Longview. Wednesday. Report of a person in a gray Toyota Camry trying to steal gas.
  • Huntington Avenue South and Bond Road, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Report of catalytic converter, exhaust and rear license plate Washington CCC5064 with tabs taken. 
  • 700 block of Colorado Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of an employee possibly stealing from a company. 
  • 3300 block of Laurel Road, Longview. Wednesday.
  • 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Report of purse stolen. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 500 block of Ash Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of vehicle keyed. 

Vehicle prowl

  • 200 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of a known suspect breaking into vehicles. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Air quality deteriorates to dangerous levels in Iraq

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News