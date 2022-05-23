Police Blotter: Report of vehicle broken into at Kalama boat launch Saturday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Longview police Friday arrested Amanda Katherine Comstock, 33, of Longview, on suspicion of third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.

Possession of stolen vehicle — Kelso police Saturday arrested Cameron Sebastin Crebs, 19, of an unknown residence, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Fugitive from justice — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies arrested Alexandria Susana Edmonds, 30, of Kelso, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Jesse Federico Ibarra, 33, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault and possession with intent.

Theft — Longview police Saturday arrested Tatum Alexis Littau, 22, of Cathlamet, on suspicion of organized retail theft.

Assault — Castle Rock police Saturday arrested Robert Jerome Rush, 43, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Harassment — Longview police Sunday arrested Vincent Stephen, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Burglaries

2000 block of Sunrise Street, Kelso. Saturday. Unknown suspect, unknown exactly when it occurred.

1000 block of Sandy Bend Road, Castle Rock. Sunday. Theft of tools sometime in the last few weeks.

Stolen vehicle

400 block of Frontage Road, Kalama. Saturday. Tan 1999 Ford F-350 pickup. Unknown license number.

Theft

1100 block of Mill Street, Kelso. Saturday. Random items taken from deceased mother's house.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

Barnes Street, Kelso. Saturday. Neighbor's caregiver hit the resident's planter.

1100 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Neighbor punching, breaking the mutual fence.

900 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Man tore down resident's fence and came into the back yard.

Vehicle prowl

Fisherman's Loop Road and West Kalama River Road, Kalama. Saturday. Vehicle broken into between 5:30 and 7:30 a.m. while at the boat launch.

600 block of Olson Road, Longview. Saturday. Resident caught someone trying to break into his vehicle.

500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Saturday. Vehicle prowl occurred overnight.

7200 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Sunday. Wallets taken from vehicle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.