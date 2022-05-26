Police Blotter: Report of someone breaking apartment windows with a baseball bat Wednesday in Kelso

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Washington State Patrol troopers Wednesday arrested Ibrahim Mohamood Ibrahim, 35, of Beaverton on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Washington State Patrol troopers Wednesday arrested Juan Maestas, 32, of an unknown location on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Failure to register — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Tyran Lamar Ward, 45, who jail staff said was last known to be a transient, on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender.

Burglary

5700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Report of residential burglary.

Theft

500 block of Jackson Street, Ryderwood. Wednesday. Report of someone trying to steal a catalytic converter from a motorhome.

100 block of Cowlitz Gardens Road, Kelso. Wednesday. About $200 worth of coins reported stolen from the laundry equipment of a mobile home park's shared facility.

200 block of Teresa Way, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of keys stolen.

1200 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Report of an employee taking money from a business.

3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

900 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of someone breaking apartment windows with a baseball ball.

