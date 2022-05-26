Police Blotter: Report of someone breaking apartment windows with a baseball bat Wednesday in Kelso

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Possession of a stolen vehicle — Washington State Patrol troopers Wednesday arrested Ibrahim Mohamood Ibrahim, 35, of Beaverton on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Possession of a stolen vehicle — Washington State Patrol troopers Wednesday arrested Juan Maestas, 32, of an unknown location on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Failure to register — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Tyran Lamar Ward, 45, who jail staff said was last known to be a transient, on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender.
Burglary
- 5700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Report of residential burglary.
Theft
- 500 block of Jackson Street, Ryderwood. Wednesday. Report of someone trying to steal a catalytic converter from a motorhome.
- 100 block of Cowlitz Gardens Road, Kelso. Wednesday. About $200 worth of coins reported stolen from the laundry equipment of a mobile home park's shared facility.
- 200 block of Teresa Way, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of keys stolen.
- 1200 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Report of an employee taking money from a business.
- 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 900 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of someone breaking apartment windows with a baseball ball.