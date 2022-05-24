 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Report of Radio Flyer wagon stolen Monday from Kelso front porch

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Harassment — Longview officers Monday arrested Richard Kevin Mckittrick, 50, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment and a no-contact or protection order violation.

Malicious mischief — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested Angela Frances Wells Palmer, 61, of Ariel, on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.  

Fraud — A man Monday allegedly tried to cash a check for $9,000 in Castle Rock that was not in his name.

Assaults

  • 800 block of Cedar Street, Kelso. Monday. A woman reported she was assaulted with a baseball bat during a road rage incident in Longview, and called the police about an hour later to ask if she is legally allowed to carry a medieval mace, a type of club, if she is not permitted to legally carry a firearm. 
  • 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Monday. A man reportedly shoved an employee after he was told he could not climb up a ladder to reach something. 

People are also reading…

Burglary

  • 200 block of Cowlitz Street, Castle Rock. Monday. Report of a woman entering a business through an unlocked door and stealing items, including a laptop. 

Thefts

  • 100 block of Indigo Court, Kelso. Monday. Report of a package worth about $500 taken from a house.
  • 200 block of Ivy Street, Kalama. Monday. Report of lumber stolen. 
  • 1200 block of Coweeman Lane, Kelso. Monday. Report of a red Radio Flyer wagon stolen from a front porch. 
  • 1500 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a woman stealing a tip jar.
  • 1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Monday. Report of a catalytic converter taken from a customer's vehicle. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • North 23rd Avenue and Allen Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of five juveniles spray painting signs. 
  • 400 block of Second Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of vehicles' tires slashed. 
  • 400 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Monday. Report of someone shattering a door. 
  • 1400 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Monday. Report of a side window broken.

Vehicle prowls

  • 100 block of McKee Road, Castle Rock. Monday. Report of someone breaking into three unsecured vehicles. Two pairs of sunglasses and a pair of keys were reported missing. 
  • 5200 block of Green Mountain Road, Kalama. Monday. Report of some breaking into a beige, 35-foot Holiday Rambler RV on Saturday and taking items, including the catalytic converter. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This is how humanity man eventually traverse the cosmos faster than light

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News