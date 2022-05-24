Police Blotter: Report of Radio Flyer wagon stolen Monday from Kelso front porch

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Harassment — Longview officers Monday arrested Richard Kevin Mckittrick, 50, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment and a no-contact or protection order violation.
Malicious mischief — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested Angela Frances Wells Palmer, 61, of Ariel, on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.
Fraud — A man Monday allegedly tried to cash a check for $9,000 in Castle Rock that was not in his name.
Assaults
- 800 block of Cedar Street, Kelso. Monday. A woman reported she was assaulted with a baseball bat during a road rage incident in Longview, and called the police about an hour later to ask if she is legally allowed to carry a medieval mace, a type of club, if she is not permitted to legally carry a firearm.
- 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Monday. A man reportedly shoved an employee after he was told he could not climb up a ladder to reach something.
People are also reading…
Burglary
- 200 block of Cowlitz Street, Castle Rock. Monday. Report of a woman entering a business through an unlocked door and stealing items, including a laptop.
Thefts
- 100 block of Indigo Court, Kelso. Monday. Report of a package worth about $500 taken from a house.
- 200 block of Ivy Street, Kalama. Monday. Report of lumber stolen.
- 1200 block of Coweeman Lane, Kelso. Monday. Report of a red Radio Flyer wagon stolen from a front porch.
- 1500 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a woman stealing a tip jar.
- 1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Monday. Report of a catalytic converter taken from a customer's vehicle.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- North 23rd Avenue and Allen Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of five juveniles spray painting signs.
- 400 block of Second Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of vehicles' tires slashed.
- 400 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Monday. Report of someone shattering a door.
- 1400 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Monday. Report of a side window broken.
Vehicle prowls
- 100 block of McKee Road, Castle Rock. Monday. Report of someone breaking into three unsecured vehicles. Two pairs of sunglasses and a pair of keys were reported missing.
- 5200 block of Green Mountain Road, Kalama. Monday. Report of some breaking into a beige, 35-foot Holiday Rambler RV on Saturday and taking items, including the catalytic converter.