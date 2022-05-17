 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Report of an agent finding a listed home with back door open and lights on Monday in Longview

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Indecent exposure — Kelso officers Monday arrested Marcus Cornelius Lane, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of indecent exposure.

Burglaries

  • 4300 block of Poplar Way, Longview. Monday. A listing agent reported a home listed for sale was found with the lights on and back door open. The lockbox also was allegedly cut and replaced on Saturday. 
  • 5600 block of Finch Drive, Longview. Monday. Report of a home broken into and the back door shattered. 
  • 200 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a residential break in. 
  • 300 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Monday. Report of a commercial burglary at a shop. 
  • 1400 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a broken window in the basement of a residence.
  • 2600 block of Pacific Way, Longview. Monday. Report of money stolen from a concession stand. 

Stolen vehicle

  • 1500 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a vehicle on fire. 

Thefts

  • 2300 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Monday. 
  • 1200 block of Kirkland Road, Longview. Monday. Report of vape pen taken. 
  • 500 block of Barr Drive, Kelso. Monday. Report of pressure washer taken from front porch. 
  • 1200 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a former spouse taking money from the reporting party's individual bank account. 
  • 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Monday. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 100 block of Burma Road, Castle Rock. Monday. Report of vehicle spray painted. 
  • 900 block of Croy Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of someone finding their personal items damaged in a parking lot. 
  • 2600 block of Maplewood Drive, Longview. Monday. Report of mailboxes broken into. 
  • 3000 block of Fir Street, Longview. Monday.

