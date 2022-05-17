Police Blotter: Report of an agent finding a listed home with back door open and lights on Monday in Longview

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Indecent exposure — Kelso officers Monday arrested Marcus Cornelius Lane, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of indecent exposure.
Burglaries
- 4300 block of Poplar Way, Longview. Monday. A listing agent reported a home listed for sale was found with the lights on and back door open. The lockbox also was allegedly cut and replaced on Saturday.
- 5600 block of Finch Drive, Longview. Monday. Report of a home broken into and the back door shattered.
- 200 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a residential break in.
- 300 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Monday. Report of a commercial burglary at a shop.
- 1400 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a broken window in the basement of a residence.
- 2600 block of Pacific Way, Longview. Monday. Report of money stolen from a concession stand.
Stolen vehicle
- 1500 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a vehicle on fire.
Thefts
- 2300 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Monday.
- 1200 block of Kirkland Road, Longview. Monday. Report of vape pen taken.
- 500 block of Barr Drive, Kelso. Monday. Report of pressure washer taken from front porch.
- 1200 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a former spouse taking money from the reporting party's individual bank account.
- 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Monday.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 100 block of Burma Road, Castle Rock. Monday. Report of vehicle spray painted.
- 900 block of Croy Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of someone finding their personal items damaged in a parking lot.
- 2600 block of Maplewood Drive, Longview. Monday. Report of mailboxes broken into.
- 3000 block of Fir Street, Longview. Monday.