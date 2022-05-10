 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Report of a check stolen, forged and cashed in Longview

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft — Longview officers Monday arrested Seth Zachary Bodily, 27, of Deer Island, Oregon, on suspicion of retail theft with circumstances. 

Assault — Kelso officers Monday arrested Ketson Bungka Tommy, 29, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree assault.  

Assault

  • 1900 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of an assault that occurred on Friday. 

Stolen vehicle

  • 1500 block of Fir Street, Longview. Monday. Black 2012 Mercedes ML250. Washington BYX9639.
  • 300 block of 29th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Eight-foot utility trailer. Washington 4361RK.

Theft

  • 200 block of Teresa Way, Kelso. Monday. Report of cell phone theft. 
  • 300 block of First Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of duffle bag of clothes stolen in the 1005 block of Cowlitz Way. 
  • 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Monday. Report of catalytic converter stolen. 
  • 1100 block of Eighth Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of package stolen. 
  • 600 block of Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Monday.
  • 700 block of Washington Way, Longview. Monday. Report of a friend withholding someone's belongings. 
  • 700 block of Michigan Street, Longview. Monday. Report of catalytic converter stolen. 
  • 3200 block of Pacific Way, Longview. Monday. Report check stolen, forged and cashed. 
  • 1900 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of debit card taken and purchases made.
  • 1300 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Monday. 
  • 1700 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Monday. Report of cell phone stolen. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 6500 block of Green Mountain Road, Woodland. Monday. Report of a vehicle tearing up a driveway and running over and destroying an electrical box. 
  • 700 block of Vine Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of graffiti painted last week. 
  • 1300 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Monday. 

Vehicle prowl

  • 2800 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of about $100 worth of items taken from a vehicle Saturday night.

