POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Multiple reports of Kelso garages spray painted Saturday

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burglary — Kelso police Monday arrested Eric Alan Burton, 31, of Eugene, on suspicion of residential burglary, second-degree vehicle prowling and third-degree theft.  

Robbery — Longview police Sunday arrested Eileen Echo Chumack, 50, of unknown residence on suspicion of first-degree robbery and third-degree theft. 

Theft — Longview police Monday arrested Scott Wendall Eslick, 51, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree theft. 

Fugitive from justice — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Lucas Richard Greig, 32, of Castle Rock on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice. 

Burglaries

  • 100 block of Beacon Hill Drive, Longview. Saturday. Resident came home to find the front door open. No one inside. 
  • 600 block of Cloverdale Road, Kalama. Sunday. Generator stolen, possible suspect information. 

Thefts

  • 300 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Red and white Yamaha blaster all-terrain vehicle taken. 
  • 500 block of Colorado Street, Longview. Sunday. Package stolen. 
  • 700 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Sunday. Blue Schwinn 10-speed bike stolen. 
  • 300 block of Long Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Black-green Neko electric bicycle taken. 
  • 1200 block of Washington Way, Longview. Sunday. Credit card stolen, suspect on camera. 
  • Third Street and Bozarth Avenue, Woodland. Sunday. Found vehicle with bolts undone and a big rock lifting it up, appears electric wires cut and breaks possibly tampered. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 700 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Garage door vandalized. 
  • 1300 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Garage spray-painted, other neighbors' residences also spray-painted. 
  • 900 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Saturday. Something was shot at the vehicle while driving. Damage doesn't look like a bullet. 
  • Kessler Boulevard and Washington Way, Longview. Saturday. Two young men in a yellow Mini Cooper threw a paintball at the caller. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 100 block of Studebaker Place, Castle Rock. Saturday. Unknown vehicle parked in driveway, believe subjects went through the resident's truck. Center console left open, nothing missing. 
  • 1100 block of Lord Street, Kelso. Sunday. Suspect on video, seen taking a riding helmet and gray jacket. 

