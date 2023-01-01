Police Blotter: May 14

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Possession of stolen vehicle — Longview officers Friday arrested Chrisopher John Garcia, 33, of Longview on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.

Forgery — Cowlitz County deputies Friday arrested Ally Chere Gibson, 28, of Longview on suspicion of forgery, theft of a motor vehicle and third degree theft.

Burglary — Kelso officers Friday arrested Sherri Ann Matthies, 53, of Chehalis on suspicion of second degree burglary.

Burglary — Longview officers Friday arrested Jeremy Lee Randall, 48, of Longview on suspicion of first degree burglary, theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Assault

Blocks of Oregon Way and Cypress Street, Longview. Friday. Green Toyota 4Runner. Washington. Report that a woman driving a vehicle threw something at the reporters face.

1800 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Friday. Report of someone getting sprayed in the face with mace.

Burglary

600 block of Sightley Road, Toutle. Friday. Report of a burglar breaking into a residence.

Stolen vehicle

4600 block of Mt. Solo Road, Longview. Friday. Yellow 2001 Sterling Dump Truck. Washington C19208L. Report of a stolen dump truck from storage location.

1200 block of 15th Ave., Longview. Friday. Blue Honda CRV. Report of potential recovered stolen vehicle.

Theft

900 block of Nevada Drive, Longview Friday. Report of theft.

5500 block of Pleasant Hill Road, Kelso. Friday. Report of stolen Chainsaw.

400 block of Pacific Ave., Kelso. Friday. Report of theft and trespassing.

100 block of Barnes Street, Kelso. Friday. Reported theft of package.

200 block of Beech Street, Longview. Friday. Report of theft at neighbor’s house.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

Blocks of Fishers Lane and West Side Highway, Kelso. Friday. Report of wires cut in fuse box.