Police Blotter: Man reports finding his own stolen property Monday while working on a heat pump for a customer

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burglary — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested Brandon Ray Bennett, 30, of Cathlamet on suspicion of residential burglary.

Assault, fugitive — Longview officers Monday arrested Brady Christopher Milliman, 18, of Kelso on suspicion of assaulting a police officer in the third degree, being a fugitive, obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest.

Fugitive — Longview officers Monday arrested Patrick Lloyd Phillips, 40, of Longview on suspicion of being a fugitive.

Burglary — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested Jason Tate Wallingford, 35, of Kelso on suspicion of residential burglary.

Harassment — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested Stefani Jo Wharton, 38, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment.

Child molestation — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested a 58-year-old Longview man on suspicion of first-degree child molestation, another felony sexual crime, indecent exposure and immoral communication with a minor. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of crimes involving children until suspects are charged to ensure a child isn’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Malicious mischief — Kelso officers Tuesday arrested Shayna Sheld, 28, of Longview on suspicion of felony malicious mischief.

Robbery — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Kash Willis, 43, of Anacortes on suspicion of second-degree robbery.

Editor's note: A software switch on Tuesday at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes, which are listed below, past Monday. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.

Assault

2100 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Kelso. Monday.

100 block of Front Avenue, Castle Rock. Monday. Report of a man shoving another man at a bar.

300 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Monday.

400 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Monday. Report of a woman assaulting a bartender.

Burglary

1300 block of Cloverdale Road, Kalama. Monday.

200 block of Boardwalk Way, Kelso. Monday. While a man was fixing a heat pump for a customer through his job at a heating and cooling company, he reported finding property that was stolen from him in 2018 inside the customer's garage.

4000 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Monday. Report of money taken from a lockbox.

Stolen vehicle

12th Avenue and Hudson Street, Longview. Monday. Blue 2007 BMW 328 reported stolen. Washington BUW9945, but plates aren't on the vehicle.

1200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. White and blue 1991 Reinell Sun Runner boat and trailer reported stolen by a known suspect and sold.

Theft

1600 block of Bowmont Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of catalytic converter stolen.

1750 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of catalytic converter taken off an RV over the last couple days.

2200 block of Cascade Way, Longview. Monday. Report of mail theft.

300 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Monday. Report of dolly stolen from a lot.

3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of shoplifting.

1600 block of Down River Drive, Woodland. Monday. Report of rear plate stolen off a Ford F-250.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

100 block of Collins Road, Kelso. Monday. Report of someone shooting out a vehicle window.

1200 block of Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of vacant property damaged.

900 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Monday. Report of someone smashing out a vehicle window.

Vehicle prowl

300 block of Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. Monday.

500 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of wallet stolen from vehicle.

