POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Longview woman arrested Wednesday with suspected stolen vehicle

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Malicious mischief — Woodland police Monday arrested Colin Butterfield, 30, of Ridgefield on suspicion of felony malicious mischief.

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested Katherine Applegate, 33, of Longview on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude police.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.

