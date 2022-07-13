Police Blotter: Longview woman arrested Tuesday for suspicion of animal cruelty

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Kalama officers Monday arrested David McCoy, 35, of Kalama on suspicion of assault, violating a no-contact order, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

Assault — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Austin Cornelson, 35, of unknown address on suspicion of third-degree assault and felony harassment.

Animal cruelty — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Angie Spears, 45, of Longview on suspicion of felony animal cruelty, assault of a police officer, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

Burglary and theft — Castle Rock officers Tuesday arrested Zachariah Harris, 32, of Longview on suspicion of burglary, second-degree theft and possession of stolen property.

Burglary and theft — Kelso officers Tuesday arrested Cody O'Reilly Coats, 24, of Kelso on suspicion of residential burglary and second-degree theft.

Firearm possession — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested Kimberly Glenz, 28, of Kelso on suspicion of unlawful firearm possession.

Vehicle theft — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Brianna Parsons, 26, of Kelso on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, burglary, criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.