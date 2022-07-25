Police Blotter: Longview woman arrested Friday on suspicion of burglary, harassment

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Harassment, burglary — Longview police Saturday arrested Maria Nadine Free, 51, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment, first-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault.

Robbery, kidnapping — Longview police Friday arrested Charles Kenneth Potter, 57, of Chinook, Washington, on suspicion of second-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and witness tampering.

Theft — Longview police Friday arrested Shira Elaine Powell, 38, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Fugitive — Longview police Friday arrested Rodolfo Santiago Ferrer, 34, of Longview on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Assault — Kelso police Friday arrested Kaitlyn Therese Stolaroff, 34, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault, third-degree theft, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

Theft — Longview police Friday arrested Jordan White, 27, of Chehalis on suspicion of attempted second-degree theft, obstructing a public servant, making a false statement and resisting arrest.

Vehicle prowling — Longview police Saturday arrested Terrence Omar Hawkins, 31, of Longview on suspicion of violating a no-contact order, fourth-degree assault and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Failure to register — Longview police Sunday arrested Casey Lavon Patton, 38, of Longview on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender.

Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Torey Antoin Petersen, 33, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and harassment.

Violation of protection order — Woodland police Saturday arrested Levi Joseph Verstegen, 29, of Vancouver on suspicion of violating a protection order.

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested David Scott Whitmire, 50, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested William Matthew Talbott, 48, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.