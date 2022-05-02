Police Blotter: Longview resident reports apartment break-in, car stolen from garage Sunday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
DUI — Washington State Patrol troopers Saturday arrested Raymond Lee Channel, 36, of Kelso, on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Branson Santiago, 26, of Kelso, on suspicion of third-degree assault, obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest, making a false statement and custodial assault.
Failure to register — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Sean Michael Greiner, 35, of Longview, on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender and carrying a concealed weapon.
Burglary
- 1000 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Apartment broken into and car stolen from garage.
Stolen vehicles
- 2800 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Blue 2013 Dodge Journey. Washington BLX3942. Driver's side back window has a blue Dutch Bros sticker and a dent on the driver's side back panel.
- 3300 block of Ohio Street, Longview. Saturday. White 2002 Chevy Tahoe. Oregon 670FDA. Lifted.
- 2900 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Sunday. Missing a rear bumper and had red rims on the front.
Thefts
- 3100 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Saturday. Purse and other items taken.
- 2100 block of 42nd Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Radio cab driver brought someone from ilani and upon arrival she said she had no money.
- 1000 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Razor E300 scooter worth $300 taken off the porch.
- Oregon Way and Industrial Way, Longview. Sunday. Catalytic converter stolen.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 500 block of Royal Street, Kelso. Saturday. Back window broken, a crow bar inside.
- 200 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Known suspect kicked in the bottom of the door.
- 500 block of Eighth Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Flower boxes knocked off the porch overnight.
- 200 block of 28th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Dark Sedan pulled up in front of the resident and shot some sort of explosive at the house.
- 200 block of Casey Road, Castle Rock. Sunday. Two Shetland ponies found dead off the end of the road, horses in poor shape. Humane Society of Cowlitz County will follow up.
Vehicle prowls
- 500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Saturday. Known suspect.
- 100 block of Stoneway Lane, Longview. Sunday. Resident's vehicle and his son's vehicle broken into overnight.
- 200 block of Second Street, Kalama. Sunday. Medical bag and some other items taken.
- 200 block of Hillshire Drive, Woodland. Sunday. Found truck doors open and items taken.