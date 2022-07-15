Police Blotter: Longview resident arrested on suspicion of organized retail theft

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Unlawful Firearm — Cowlitz County deputies Thursday arrested Jody Rexford Gardner, 53, of Silver Lake on suspicion of possessing an unlawful firearm.
Theft — Longview officers Thursday arrested Jyorg Dykodu Mondragon, 30, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree theft and organized retail theft.
Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.