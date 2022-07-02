Police Blotter: Longview police make three arrests in separate cases Friday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft — Longview officers Friday arrested Jasmine Marie Maldonado Keeney, 31, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Child molestation — Cowlitz County deputies Friday arrested a 43-year-old Battle Ground man on suspicion of child molestation. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of crimes involving children until suspects are charged to ensure a child isn’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Harassment — Longview officers Friday arrested Martin Vireak Nourn, 32 of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment and third-degree malicious mischief.

Drugs — Longview officers Friday arrested Cody Allen Tamayo, 29, of Longview on suspicion of possession with intent to distribute and the sale and manufacturing of cocaine.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.

