Police Blotter: Longview police make first-degree robbery arrest Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Robbery — Longview police officers Monday arrested Christopher Ryan Belvoir, 38, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

Burglary — Longview police Monday arrested Craig Allen Olson, 60, of an unknown location on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

Assault — Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies Monday arrested Jose Eladio Radillo Rosales, 44, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Harassment — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested Jack Dewayne Hoggatt Jr., 63, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment.

Assault — Kelso police officers Wednesday arrested Ramiro Luis Cozar Ellis, 23, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Harassment, protection order violation — Longview police Wednesday arrested Dakota Blythe Fisher, 29, of Longview on suspicion of harassment and violation of a protection order.

Robbery — Longview police Wednesday arrested Nikayla Naiomi Roach, 29, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.