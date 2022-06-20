Police Blotter: Longview police arrest two people for felony harassment over the weekend

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen property — Longview officers Sunday arrested Jordan Hobert, 29, of Longview, on suspicion of trafficking stolen property, driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock and violating ignition interlock restrictions on a license.

Burglary and theft — Longview officers Sunday arrested Gabriel Nelson, 25, of Longview, on suspicion of burglary, felony theft, misdemeanor theft, trafficking stolen property, retail theft and criminal trespassing.

Harassment — Longview officers Sunday arrested Okal Oldroyd, 67, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.

