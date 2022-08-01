Police Blotter: Longview police arrest Port Angeles man Saturday on suspicion of DUI, assault

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burglary — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Thursday arrested Casey Wade Powers, 40, of Longview, on suspicion of residential burglary and felony criminal conspiracy.

Forgery — Kelso police Friday arrested Shilo Elaina Hall, 27, of Longview, on suspicion of forgery.

DUI, assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Ordez Eugene Kompkoff, 28, of Port Angeles, Washington, on suspicion of driving under the influence, first-degree malicious mischief, second-degree assault, hit and run, possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree assault, obstructing a public servant, carrying a concealed weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

Child rape — Kelso police Friday arrested a 48-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of commercial sex abuse of a minor, possession of depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, second-degree child rape, second-degree child molestation and immoral communication with a minor. (Editor's note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of sex crimes until suspects are charged to ensure alleged victims aren't identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Theft — Longview police Saturday arrested Olivia Flores Purser, 29, of Oakville, Washington, on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Longview police Saturday arrested Raina Jean LaLonde, 19, of Rochester, Washington, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

DUI — Longview police Sunday arrested Anthony Kyle Opolka, 35, of Longview, on suspicion of felony driving under the influence, second-degree driving with a suspended license, violating an ignition interlock driver's license and third-degree assault.

Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Patrick Paul Curtis Schneller, 54, of Kelso, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree criminal mistreatment.

DUI — Washington State Patrol troopers Sunday arrested Brandon Allen Falter, 31, of Kelso, on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Assault — Woodland police Sunday arrested Isaac Jarquin Mejia, 38, of Woodland, on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Eluding, DUI — Longview police Monday arrested Jose Eduardo W. Renteria, 29, of Kelso, on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle, driving under the influence, obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest.

Forgery — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Kevin James Reynolds, 41, of Kalama, on suspicion of forgery and second-degree malicious mischief.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.