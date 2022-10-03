Police Blotter: Longview police arrest Port Angeles man on suspicion of assault, harassment

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Protection order violation — Longview police Friday arrested Gerald Kenton Brooks, 37, of Longview on suspicion of violating a protection order.

Burglary — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Cynthia Lynn Jenne, 30, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

Reckless driving — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Aaron Eino Kyllonen, 35, of Kalama on suspicion of reckless driving and attempt to elude.

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Jonathan Brendan Beason, 24, of Woodland on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Drugs — Longview police Saturday arrested Zaccary Lambert Bopp, 22, of Kelso on suspicion of sale or manufacture a synthetic controlled substance.

Protection order violation — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested William Allen Dunivin, 45, of Longview on suspicion of violating a protection order, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Tony Lee Flemens, 67, of Port Angeles, Washington, on suspicion of second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and harassment.

Attempt to elude — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Dean Jesse McCarty, 38, of Vancouver on suspicion of attempt to elude, driving under the influence, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

Possession of stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested John Perry Clark, 27, of Kelso on suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle, first-degree driving with a suspended license and violation of an ignition interlock driver license restriction.

Malicious mischief — Longview police Sunday arrested Timothy Sheldon Moe, 53, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.