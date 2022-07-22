 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Longview police arrest man on suspicion of theft Thursday

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Cowlitz County deputies Thursday arrested Rigoberto Muro Montes, 33, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment. 

Theft — Longview officers Thursday arrested Danielle Dawn Reed, 31, of Vancouver on suspicion of second-degree theft and second-degree burglary.

Assault — Longview officers Thursday arrested Rudolph Fritz Zehner, 64, on suspicion of third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.

People are also reading…

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jan 6 hearing reveals divisive, profane WH meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News