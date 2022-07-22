Police Blotter: Longview police arrest man on suspicion of theft Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Cowlitz County deputies Thursday arrested Rigoberto Muro Montes, 33, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.

Theft — Longview officers Thursday arrested Danielle Dawn Reed, 31, of Vancouver on suspicion of second-degree theft and second-degree burglary.

Assault — Longview officers Thursday arrested Rudolph Fritz Zehner, 64, on suspicion of third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.