Police Blotter: Longview police arrest man on suspicion of arson Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Gun, assault — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Robert Kennedy, 56, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and fourth-degree assault.

Burglary — Kelso police Thursday arrested Craig Patrick Corder, 57, of Vader on suspicion of residential burglary.

Malicious Mischief — Kelso police Thursday arrested Morgan Christine Lewellen, 30, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.

Arson — Longview police Thursday arrested James Robert McDowell III, 45, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree arson.

Theft — Longview police Thursday arrested Nathan Andrew Scherf, 22, of an unknown location on suspicion of first-degree burglary, second-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief.

Robbery — Longview police Thursday arrested Hunter William Woodley, 23, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.