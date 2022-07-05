Police Blotter: Longview police arrest Longview woman on suspicion of first-degree assault Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Tiana Renee Beck, 21, of Longview, on suspicion of third-degree assault and obstructing a public servant.

Child rape — Longview police Saturday arrested a 30-year-old Longview man on suspicion of first-degree child rape, commercial sex abuse of a minor and incest. (Editor's note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of sex crimes until suspects are charged to ensure alleged victims aren't identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Malicious mischief — Kelso police Saturday arrested John Paul Roach, 43, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.

Deliver controlled substance to a minor — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Amanda Rose Koker, 40, of Kelso, on suspicion of delivering a controlled substance to a minor and harboring a runaway.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Monday arrested Tobias Ray Smith, 53, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Robbery — Longview police Monday arrested Dayne Tyler Snaza, 31, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

Assault — Longview police Monday arrested Samantha Rachelle Tena, 31, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree assault.

