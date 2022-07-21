Police Blotter: Longview officers arrest man for suspicion of burglary, theft Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Forgery, theft — Cowlitz County deputies Tuesday arrested Johnathon Robert Davidson, 29, of Longview on suspicion of forgery, second-degree theft and second-degree identity theft.

Burglary — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Somith Oth, 28, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

Guns — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Brandon Alan Ferguson, 39, of Longview on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of an unlawful firearm and driving while license is suspended in the third degree.

Sexual exploitation of minor — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested a Kelso man for suspicion of four felonies involving the sexual exploitation of minors. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of crimes involving children until suspects are charged to ensure a child isn’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Burglary, theft — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Blake Stewart Harris, 30, of an unknown location for suspicion of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

Assault — Cowlitz County deputies Thursday arrested James Owen Huffman, 59, of Castle Rock for suspicion of second-degree assault.

Assault — Longview officers Thursday arrested Leland Knute Oxford, 56, of Longview for suspicion of second-degree assault.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.