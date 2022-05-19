 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Longview officers arrest first-degree burglary suspect Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Robbery, ID theft — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Patrick Bryson Chong, 30, of Clackamas on suspicion of first-degree robbery, first-degree identity theft and second-degree possession of stolen property. 

Assault — Washington State Patrol Wednesday arrested Chad Edward Wilson, 53, of Kalama on suspicion of second-degree assault and unlawful carrying or handling. 

Assault

  • 2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. 

Burglary

  • 300 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. 

Stolen vehicle

  • 1500 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. 

Theft

  • 800 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of backpack stolen. 
  • 2200 block of Robinson Road, Woodland. Wednesday. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 500 block of Modrow Road, Kalama. Wednesday.
  • 2900 block of Nichols Boulevard, Longview. Wednesday. 
  • 1200 block of 28th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. 
  • 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.

Vehicle prowl

  • 100 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Wednesday.

