 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Longview officers arrest alleged fugitive from Oregon

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Voyeurism — Longview officers Thursday arrested Brett Lee McCord, 34, of Longview, on suspicion of voyeurism. 

Fugitive — Longview officers Thursday arrested Selma Mae Alhashimi, 61, of St. Helens, on suspicion of being a fugitive. 

Assault

  • 1400 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Reported assault. No other information provided.

Burglaries

  • 1400 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Commercial burglary. No other information provided.
  • 1400 block of Home Court, Kelso. Thursday. Residential burglary. 

Stolen vehicles

People are also reading…

  • 1700 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. No identifying information of the vehicle provided.
  • 800 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Thursday. No identifying information of the vehicle provided.

Thefts

  • 100 block of Sale Barn Road, Kelso. Thursday.
  • 2400 block of Aspen Drive, Longview. Thursday. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 300 block of Academy Street, Kelso. Thursday. Vandalism reported.
  • 37th Avenue and Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Thursday. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 200 block of Teresa Way, Kelso. Thursday. 
  • 200 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. 
  • 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Thursday. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Louvre art trafficking case: Ex-director charged for hiding origin of Egyptian art

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News