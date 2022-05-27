Police Blotter: Longview officers arrest alleged fugitive from Oregon

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Voyeurism — Longview officers Thursday arrested Brett Lee McCord, 34, of Longview, on suspicion of voyeurism.
Fugitive — Longview officers Thursday arrested Selma Mae Alhashimi, 61, of St. Helens, on suspicion of being a fugitive.
Assault
- 1400 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Reported assault. No other information provided.
Burglaries
- 1400 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Commercial burglary. No other information provided.
- 1400 block of Home Court, Kelso. Thursday. Residential burglary.
Stolen vehicles
- 1700 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. No identifying information of the vehicle provided.
- 800 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Thursday. No identifying information of the vehicle provided.
Thefts
- 100 block of Sale Barn Road, Kelso. Thursday.
- 2400 block of Aspen Drive, Longview. Thursday.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 300 block of Academy Street, Kelso. Thursday. Vandalism reported.
- 37th Avenue and Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Thursday.
Vehicle prowls
- 200 block of Teresa Way, Kelso. Thursday.
- 200 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Thursday.
- 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Thursday.