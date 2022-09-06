Police Blotter: Longview man suspected of assault, harassment

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Eluding — Kalama police Friday arrested David Jonathon Clark, 44, of unknown residence on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle.

Child rape — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested a 22-year-old Silver Lake man on suspicion of first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation.

Firearm, drugs — Kalama police Friday arrested David Paul Newton, 45, of Kelso on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and two felony drug offenses.

Possession of stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Daniel Lee Turner, 55, of Castle Rock on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Nancy Delfina Yolanda Wallace, 38, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.

Assault — Longview police Friday arrested Jason Clyde Woods, 51, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault, resisting arrest, obstructing a public servant and carrying a concealed weapon.

Burglary — Longview police Saturday arrested Jacob John Dorsten, 36, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Motor vehicle theft — Longview police Saturday arrested Robert Lee Hawkes Jr., 36, of Portland on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Harassment — Longview police Saturday arrested Scott Paul McSkimming, 52, of Longview on suspicion of violating a protection order and felony harassment.

Motor vehicle theft — Longview police Saturday arrested Abel L. Reyna, 38, of unknown residence on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and being a fugitive from justice.

Eluding — Longview police Sunday arrested Dustin Isaac Wynn, 47, of Kelso on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle.

Assault — Kelso police Monday arrested Jeremiah Daniel Crothers, 39, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief, felony harassment, unlawful possession of a firearm and third-degree malicious mischief.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.