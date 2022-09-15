Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Wednesday for suspicion of vehicle prowl, theft

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burglary, theft — Woodland officers Wednesday arrested Haley Jean Bornstedt, 38, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

Forgery, stolen property possession — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Donald James Charboneau, 54, of Kelso on suspicion of forgery, possession of stolen property and third-degree theft.

Theft, vehicle prowl — Kalama officers Wednesday arrested Zachariah Charles Harris, 32, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree theft, second-degree vehicle prowling and first-degree criminal impersonation.

Forgery, stolen property possession — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Eric James Edward Murray, 25, of Woodland on suspicion of forgery, possession of stolen property and third-degree theft.

Order violation — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Christopher Lee Pettit, 44, of Longview on suspicion of protection order violation.

Drugs — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested Alex Benjamin Woodhead, 34, of Phoenix on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.