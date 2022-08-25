Police Blotter: Longview man arrested Wednesday for allegedly possessing stolen property

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Longview police Wednesday arrested Dakota Blythe Fisher, 29, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Judy Lynn Howell, 40, of Longview, on suspicion of a felony drug charge.

Assault, harassment — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested Benjamin Scott Pantley, 45, of Portland, on suspicion of second-degree assault, felony harassment, fourth-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief and reckless endangerment.

Stolen property — Longview police Wednesday arrested Prestyn Scott Sturm, 22, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property and third-degree theft.

Editor’s note: A software switch at Cowlitz County dispatch has prevented the agency from temporarily supplying 911 call logs and officer notes past June 6. The agency is working to create new reports to supply media outlets.